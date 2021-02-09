STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR didn’t compare CM post with his slipper, clarify TRS leaders

Published: 09th February 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 09:08 AM

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders clarified that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not compare the CM post with his “slipper”, as reported in a section of the media. Speaking to reporters, party MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav said that the Chief Minister in the party executive committee meeting on Sunday, only said that the CM post was worth a piece of straw for him. Yadav said that Rao never compared the CM post with his slipper. He blamed the media for misquoting the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, TRS MLA S Saidireddy refuted the BJP State president’s allegations on the alleged encroachments of tribal lands in Suryapet district. Saidireddy said that he would resign from the post of MLA, if the BJP president proved his allegations. Only those who came from Hyderabad created a ruckus in Suryapet district on Sunday, Saidireddy alleged. 

The BJP, along with Congress leaders, were enacting a drama and used tribals to gain political mileage for the forthcoming Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll, he alleged. If Sanjay Kumar fails to prove his allegations about tribal lands, he should resign from the post of MP, demanded Saidireddy. 
On the proposed padayatra by Congress leader A Revanth Reddy, the TRS leaders stated that even if Revanth Reddy walked on his knees, the Congress cannot not be revived in the State.

Take legal action against CM, MlC urges Governor

Hyderabad: Taking objection to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s comments on the Chief Ministerial post in TRS Legislature party meeting, Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy, on Monday, wrote to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, requesting her to take legal action against the Chief Minister.  He said that the Chief Minister’s statements were undemocratic, unacceptable, and condemnable.

Jeevan Reddy said, “CM KCR said that the post is equivalent to his left footwear. The post is constitutionally created. His statement was in violation of the Constitution.”  He said that the Chief Minister tarnished his political image.  Reddy also wrote similar letters to the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy. 

