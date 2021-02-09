KTR says bar set by TRS too high for Congress, BJP in Telangana

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao challenged the Congress and BJP to implement free power supply for farmers, Rythu Bima and Rythu Bandhu schemes in States ruled by them. He, along with TS Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar and NAFSCOB Chairman Kondur Ravinder Rao, inaugurated a Rythu Vedika at Gambhiraopet in Rajanna- Sircilla district on Monday.

Addressing farmers, Rama Rao said the Rythu Vedikas were part of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision, and were being constructed across the State, so that farmers would have a platform to discuss their plans and share views. After the formation of Telangana, farmers are a happy lot, he said and added that Opposition leaders could ask farmers about it, if they had any doubts. Internet facilities would be provided at all Rythu Vedikas, he added. “CM KCR will never be unjust to farmers.

He always implements schemes which benefit farmers,” the Minister emphasised. The State government has been implementing welfare schemes which are not implemented anywhere else, he added. Rama Rao expressed happiness over food processing units which are being set up at village level as this would provide employment to the rural youth.

According to the Food Corporation of India (FCI), Telangana farmers have produced highest quantity of grains in the country, the Minister said. Rama Rao also inaugurated a ZP High School constructed at a cost of `2.26 crore at Gamb h i r a o p e t m a n d a l headquarters.

This one’s for grandpa KTR spent from his own pocket for building the Rythu Vedika at Gambhiraopet on government land in memory of his grandfather late K Raghava Rao and grandmother Venkatamma