AIMIM MLA roots for KCR as CM

 AIMIM’s erstwhile Karimnagar district in-charge Syed Gulam Ahmed, on Monday, said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao must continue as Telangana’s CM.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo | EPS)

KARIMNAGAR:  AIMIM’s erstwhile Karimnagar district in-charge Syed Gulam Ahmed, on Monday, said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao must continue as Telangana’s CM. He added that the conspiracies against KCR were orchestrated to create instability in the State. Ahmed made these interesting remarks at the party office in Karimnagar. 

The leader further flayed TRS MLAs for playing their part in tarnishing the CM’s image, and added that KCR was secular leader. “In Telangana, there’s equal priority for all religions and castes. This was made possible by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” Ahmed said.  “The TRS won the 2018 Assembly elections only because of KCR’s good image. But some TRS MLAs are trying to build their own image, and are working against the aspirations of the CM,” the MIM leader said. 

He went on to allege that a few TRS MLAs, meanwhile, have turned fence-sitters. “KCR filled 66 Urdu officer posts in the State. But Sirpur-Kagaznagar MLA Koneru Konappa is neglecting D.Ed and B.Ed candidates, who studied in Urdu medium,” he alleged.

‘Rs 14,500 cr deposited into accounts’
Rajender said the government had, so far, deposited Rs 14,500 crore into the bank accounts of beneficiaries under Rythu Bandhu scheme, which would help ryots grow one more crop this season

