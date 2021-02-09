STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nizam’s Fund case: Telangana High Court issues notice to Centre

Petitioner’s counsel Prabhakar Sripada submitted that the Union of India and others have appropriated more than 98 per cent of the amount.

Published: 09th February 2021 08:53 AM

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to the Central government and others concerned for filing counter affidavit in four weeks in the petition filed by Princess Shafiya Sakina alleging that the Centre has entered into a confidential settlement with Prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur and Prince Muffakham Jah Bahadur with respect to withdrawal of 34.5 million pounds from an account held at Natwest Bank in London and leaving a paltry amount of 5 lakh pounds to be distributed among other heirs of Nizam VII. 

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili dealing with the petition filed by Princess Shafiya seeking direction to the Centre to redeposit 34.5 million pounds into any nationalised bank till disposal of the present case. Petitioner’s counsel Prabhakar Sripada submitted that the Union of India and others have appropriated more than 98 per cent of the amount leaving the other ‘heirs’ of Nizam VII only a paltry amount of five lakh pounds.

The petitioner is one of the great grand daughters of Nizam VII - late Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur and grand daughter of late Waleshan Prince Moazam Jah Bahadur and recognised as one of the beneficiaries of Nizam’s trust, he added and urged the court to pass necessary orders in the interest of justice. 

TAGS
Telangana High Court Nizma fund case
Comments

