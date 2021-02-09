STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No change in stance on farmers’ protest: Eatala

He made this statement after inaugurating the newly constructed Rythu Vedika at Eklaspur in Manthani mandal. ZP Chairperson Putta Madhu was also present. 

Published: 09th February 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Health minister Eatela Rajender inaugurates Eklaspur Raithu Vedika in Peddapalli district on Monday.

Health minister Eatela Rajender inaugurates Eklaspur Raithu Vedika in Peddapalli district on Monday.

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Reiterating his solidarity with the farmers, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said on Monday that he is still in support of the ryots who have been protesting against the farm laws by beating all odds.He made this statement after inaugurating the newly constructed Rythu Vedika at Eklaspur in Manthani mandal. ZP Chairperson Putta Madhu was also present. 

Pointing out that the TRS government has been going all out to ensure the welfare of farmers, the Health Minister hailed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for initiating several developmental schemes. Rajender also mentioned that the government has, so far, deposited a total of about Rs 14,500 crore into the bank accounts of beneficiaries under Rythu Bandhu scheme, which would help the ryots grow one more crop this season. He said the Centre was yet to give clarification on which crops the FCI would procure. 

Later in the day, the Minister inaugurated another Rythu Vedika at Gopalpur and laid the foundation stone for the construction of a check dam, which will be constructed with a capacity of 0.09 tmcft at an estimated cost of Rs 16.62 crore.Meanwhile, a few Congress activists, led by Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu, tried to create a ruckus at the programme venue by staging a protest alleging protocol violation.

Eatala Rajender Telangana farmers protests
