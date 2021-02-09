STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Register Hafeezpet land: Telangana High Court

The court directed authorities to make mutation of the subject land in favour of the petitioner in all revenue records within four weeks.

Published: 09th February 2021 08:50 AM

By Express News Service

Terming the State government’s stand on the land which it claims as its admeasuring about eight acres in survey number 78 of Hafeezpet village as wholly vexatious, the Telangana High Court directed the Tahsildar concerned to register the sale certificate of the petitioner company - Kraft Alloy Private Limited without insisting on production of any pattadar passbook for the purpose of registration.  

After hearing both sides and perusing the material on record, the bench said that the government's plea had no legal basis and was wholly unsustainable. 

