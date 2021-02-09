Register Hafeezpet land: Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

Terming the State government’s stand on the land which it claims as its admeasuring about eight acres in survey number 78 of Hafeezpet village as wholly vexatious, the Telangana High Court directed the Tahsildar concerned to register the sale certificate of the petitioner company - Kraft Alloy Private Limited without insisting on production of any pattadar passbook for the purpose of registration.

The court directed authorities to make mutation of the subject land in favour of the petitioner in all revenue records within four weeks. The government counsel contended that the land in Hafeezpet village was recorded as government land in revenue records. After hearing both sides and perusing the material on record, the bench said that the government’s plea had no legal basis and was wholly unsustainable.