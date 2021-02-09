STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana rolls out Covaxin; health chief takes jab

Students in Hyderabad flock to Covid-19 testing centres on Monday after educational institutes make the tests a must to enter campuses | VINAY MADAPU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana on Monday rolled out the usage of Covaxin, the indigenous Covid-19 vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based firm Bharat Biotech. As part of the roll out, the state’s Director of Public Health, Dr G Srinivasa Rao led from the front and took the Covaxin shot in Hyderabad. 

“Vaccine will only protect against the disease and not damage one’s health. As Covaxin has been launched and will be used along with Covishield, I also took the Covaxin shot,” said Srinivasa Rao. Till February 12, frontline workers will be given their first shot and from February 13, the second dose will be administered to all healthcare workers. Hyderabad Police Commissiner Anjani Kumar also got vaccinated on Monday, along with the staff of Hyderabad police force. As many as 51 per cent of the targeted personnel of the city police got vaccinated on the day. 

Vaccination of all frontline workers, which include employees of Police, Municipal, Panchayati Raj and Revenue departments along with Central Police Forces,  was conducted on Monday in all the 33 districts of the State. However, of the targeted 51,500 frontline workers, only 19,923 got vaccinated, which is 41 percent of the target.

Of the 93,489 frontline workers targeted to be vaccinated till Monday, 35,360 were vaccinated. No severe Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) were reported on Monday. Meanwhile, Telangana recorded 101 new Covid cases, one death, and 197 recoveries on Sunday. The State had conducted 18,252 tests. The number of active cases stands at 1,842, and the toll rose 1,611.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
 Telangana Covaxin Coronavirus vaccine
