Thieves steal cash from ATM, flee in stolen cars

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Unidentified persons stole cash from an ATM, damaged another while trying to break it open and then made away by stealing two cars in Chityal during the wee hours of Monday. The miscreants stole cash from an Indicash ATM in Veliminedu village of Chityal mandal and attempted to rob an SBI ATM in Chityal town, damaging it in the process. After committing the crimes, the robbers stole a car parked at Vattimarti village in Chityal mandal and drove for some distance until the car ran out of fuel. They then stole another car and drove it until a toll gate, where they abandoned the vehicle and escaped.