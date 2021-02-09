Uttam alleges TRS hand in land encroachments

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the pink party is working in Huzurnagar at the behest of land sharks, TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Monday that the TRS leaders were turning a blind eye to the encroachments in the Assembly constituency.

He went one step further and alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santhosh Kumar had been pressurising the district administration not to take any action against the land grabbers. Uttam said: “While the issue of encroachment of tribal lands has created an uproar, why the State government has been mum on the matter.”