Villages don’t need permission to utilise devpt funds: Telangana CM KCR

 Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that sufficient funds would be allocated in the 2021-22 Budget for local bodies.

Published: 09th February 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that sufficient funds would be allocated in the 2021-22 Budget for local bodies. He told the officials that the new Panchayat Raj Act permits the villages to utilise their funds fully without any permission from higher officials. Yet, some villages were seeking the permission form Mandal level officials to sanction works worth `two lakhs or more.

“The officials should clarify once again that the panchayats can utilise their funds fully without obtaining permission from any official,” the Chief Minister directed the officials at a review meeting on Panchayat Raj at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday. 

He also directed the officials to implement the provisions of the new Panchayat Raj Act in true spirit. Rao recalled that the State government was releasing `308 crore for village panchayats and `148 crore for municipalities every month. 

“As there is no shortage for funds, the developmental works are taking place regularly in villages and municipalities,” Rao added. Besides these funds, the Finance Commission funds too would be released to the local bodies, Rao said. The Chief Minister said that he would soon hold a meeting with the Zilla Parishad chairpersons on delegations of powers to the local bodies and take a final decision on it.

