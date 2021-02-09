STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vultures vanish from their only nesting site in Telangana

This forced the vultures to look for nesting sites in the nearby Kamlapur forest range in Maharashtra, a well-known vulture nesting site.

Published: 09th February 2021 08:17 AM

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Vultures have vanished from Palarapugutta — a cliff in the Penchikalpet forest range of Kaghaznagar division in Komarambheem-Asifabad district, the only place they were naturally found in Telangana. Back in 2013, the presence of nesting site of a vulture species — the Indian vulture or the Long-billed vulture (Gyps indicus), was discovered at Palarapugutta. In the subsequent years, the number of these vultures increased from nine to 32.

Unfortunately, in the last six to seven months, the vultures have not been spotted at Palarapugutta. Indian vulture is at the brink of extinction and is categorised as ‘critically endangered’ by the IUCN. If numbers decrease further, they will be categorised as ‘extinct in the wild’. When contacted, Komarambheem- Asifabad District Forest Officer (DFO) Shantaram said that the nesting sites of the vultures were disturbed due to heavy rains and winds last year.

This forced the vultures to look for nesting sites in the nearby Kamlapur forest range in Maharashtra, a well-known vulture nesting site. Adding that this is a normal phenomenon, the DFO said that recently there have been sightings of the vultures flying above the Palarapugutta area and conducting recce for nesting sites. He said that once they realise that things are back to normal, they will start nesting in the region again.  

TS govt yet to give nod for ‘Jatayu wildlife sanctuary’ 

In 2018, the Forest Department had proposed ‘Jatayu wildlife sanctuary’ over 397.99 sq km in Girelly, Bejjur, and Gudem forest of Asifabad. However, the State has not yet given its nod for it. Some wildlife conservationists are blaming human interference behind the disappearance of vultures.

One allegation is that the Peddavagu, on the banks of which Palarapugutta is located, is getting polluted with effluents from Sirpur Paper Mills. However, TSPCB officials have denied this. A Hyderabad-based ornithologist said: “Immediate measures must be taken to bring them back and making food available for them.”

