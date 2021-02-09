YS Sharmila holds meeting with YSR loyalists, hints of new party, promises 'Rajanna Rajyam'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the news of YS Sharmila, the sister of YSR Congress party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, likely to start her own political initiative in Telangana started making rounds, she assured YSR loyalists of getting 'Rajanna Rajyam' in the state.

Addressing YSRC party workers gathered at her residence in Lotus Pond, Hyderabad, Sharmila reminded people about the vaccum that was created after the demise of her father and leader YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

It is being said that Sharmila is interested in holding talks with leaders of all Telangana districts who haven't been active in politics after YSRCP confined itself to Andhra Pradesh. These leaders are keen to enter mainstream politics after Sharmila hinted that a new political party is likely to be formed.

Sharmila was in Bengaluru and arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning. When the news about Sharmila coming to Telangana circulated, her admirers and Rajasekhar Reddy followers descended on the Lotus Pond, hailing her.

Interestingly, the posters that appeared at her residence had no picture of AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. It is perceived that this was done on purpose as CM Jagan has become more popular as leader of Andhra Pradesh and any reference to him might work counterproductive for Sharmila as there is a possibility of the state political parties, mainly TRS, rousing Telangana passions and turn the tide away from YS Sharmila.

Some TRS activists have taken to social media after Sharmila's address to party workers. Telangana government digital media director Kontham Dileep has written that if Sharmila has any differences with her CM brother Jaganmohan Reddy, she should launch her new party in Andhra and not here in Telangana.