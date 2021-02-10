18th BioAsia to highlight Covid-19, global health

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BioAsia, an annual event focusing on biotechnology and bio industries, will be held on February 22 and 23. The 18th edition of the event will focus on Covid-19, global health, and how it has led to various changes in the life sciences industry.

Commenting on the role of Telangana’s life sciences industry, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of IT and Industries, said, “With the theme ‘Move the Needle,’ the event will provide a platform to deliberate on topics like India’s role in vaccines, and medical devices industry, etc.” Shakthi Nagappan, CEO of BioAsia, said “BioAsia has grown in reputation and has emerged as one of the leading life sciences events in Asia and also globally.”