37% targeted frontline workers vaccinated in TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana vaccinated 14,638 frontline workers (37%) on Tuesday against the target of 39,756. No serious Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) were reported and only five minor AEFIs were reported, as per the State media bulletin.

Many senior police officers were also vaccinated on the day, including Additional Director General of Police, Women Safety Wing, Swati Lakra, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime and SIT, Shikha Goel, and DIG, Women Safety Wing, B Sumathi. Urging the public to not be skeptical of the vaccine, Lakra said, “I have taken the jab and am feeling perfectly fine. Our police fraternity are also taking the vaccine. Ultimately, all of us want a Covid-free world and vaccination is the only way forward.”

Till Tuesday, a total of 2,43,483 persons have been vaccinated in Telangana. Meanwhile, Telangana reported 149 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death on Monday taking the toll to 1,612.