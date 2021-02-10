STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
37% targeted frontline workers vaccinated in TS

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 149 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death on Monday taking the toll to 1,612.

COVID Vaccine

Image for represenational purpose only (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana vaccinated  14,638 frontline workers (37%) on Tuesday against the target of 39,756. No serious Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) were reported and only five minor AEFIs were reported, as per the State media bulletin. 

Many senior police officers were also vaccinated on the day, including Additional Director General of Police, Women Safety Wing, Swati Lakra, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime and SIT, Shikha Goel, and DIG, Women Safety Wing, B Sumathi. Urging the public to not be skeptical of the vaccine, Lakra said, “I have taken the jab and  am feeling perfectly fine. Our police fraternity are also taking the vaccine. Ultimately, all of us want a Covid-free world and vaccination is the only way forward.” 

Till Tuesday, a total of 2,43,483 persons have been vaccinated in Telangana. Meanwhile, Telangana reported 149 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death on Monday taking the toll to 1,612.

Comments

