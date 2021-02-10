Dead peacock found in poachers’ trap in Jangaon

By Express News Service

JANGAON: A peacock was found dead by getting caught in a trap set up by poachers near St Mary’s High School on the outskirts of Jangaon town on Tuesday. Local residents found the dead bird during early morning and informed the forest department officials, who rushed to the spot and found that the peacock had died after getting caught in a trap set up by a poacher. Peacocks are protected under Section 51(1-A) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Speaking to Express, Jangaon forest range officer D Shankar said after finding the traps set up for the peacock, forest department staff searched the area until the afternoon but couldn’t find any more dead peacocks. Officials are collecting CCTV footage from surrounding residents to identify the poachers responsible.

“We have information that a group of poachers is active in Jangaon town and the surrounding villages, who are setting up traps near agriculture fields for birds and wild boars. We appeal to farmers to not encourage and support poachers. If anyone is found setting up traps, inform the forest officials”, Shankar said.He added that a postmortem examination of the peacock would be carried out in Jangaon. A case was registered and we are trying to trace the poachers, he said.