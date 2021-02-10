STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Despite assurance, TRS too failed to revive NDSL

The sugar factory’s relaunch is now very difficult as most farmers have switched to other crops and are no longer growing sugarcane

Published: 10th February 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Sugar Factory

By VV Balakrishna & MVK Sastry
Express News Service

HYDERABAD/NIZAMABAD: After Telangana got Statehood in 2014, the TRS had assured that the Nizam Deccan Sugars Limited (NDSL) would be revived. Soon after coming to power in the State, the then Agriculture Minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy led a group of farmers to Maharashtra, where sugar factories are run on cooperative-basis by farmers themselves. In the meantime, the employees, with a hope that the factory would be revived, non-cooperated with the Delta Sugars management, which finally announced lay off in 2015. Around 300 permanent employees of the factory were rendered jobless. “The Delta Sugars management has been settling the amounts of the retired employees,” an employee said.

However, revival of the factory is now very difficult, as the farmers have switched to other crops and are no longer raising sugarcane. There were cases in the courts filed by Delta Sugars and the State government. The private management of the sugar mill had approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in 2017 seeking liquidation. 

The proposed cooperative system too would not work in Telangana as the farmers would not have such huge amounts to invest, a former employee says. Another reason is that the sugar yield is just eight to ten per cent in Telangana, whereas it is 13 to 14 per cent in Maharashtra, due to the climatic conditions there.

Since, the pink party came to power and Kalvakuntla Kavitha was elected as an MP from Nizamabad, the sugar factory became a political tool. Kavitha assured to reopen the sugar factory to undo the injustice done to Telangana factories by the combined Andhra Pradesh government. But, the State government did not succeed in reopening the factory. Now, BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind and other Opposition leaders are demanding that the sugar factory be reopened. The TRS government even assured to regularise all the employees of the sugar factory, but in reality the employees lost their jobs.Besides factories and distilleries, the sugar factory has a workshop near Nagarjunasagar, where materials and components required for the factory used to be manufactured.

Confectioneries

In 1952, there was a severe drought in Bodhan area, which affected sugarcane production. At that time, the factory management, in order to save the employees, started the production of ‘NIFA’ brand confectioneries. The advertisements issued at that time described the sugar factory as a ‘modern one’. The factory also owns a building in Hyderabad “Chakkera Bhavan”. Now, some portion of this building has been rented out to other government offices. A small portion of the building now houses the office of the NSF.(The story is the second in a two-part series about the factory, the first of which appeared in these columns on Feb 9)

‘Need govt help’

Bodhan Sugarcane Growers Association president K Srinivas Reddy says that farmers are ready to raise sugarcane if the government encourages them

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy says that before the ensuing Assembly Budget session, the State government will come out with a draft note for discussion.  “We want to encourage farmers in the cooperative sector, like in Maharashtra. There, farmers grow sugarcane and run sugar factories,’’ he said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nizam Deccan Sugars Limited Pocharam Srinivas Reddy
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp