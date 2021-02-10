STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Government’s bootcamp grooms startups, helps 28 draw investors

The startups were given access to workshops on funding, pivoting, pitching refinement, and impact measurement. 

Published: 10th February 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 28 startups, who took part in the Social Impact Bootcamp 2020 launched by the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) of the IT Department, received 40 interests from investors to explore solutions.As part of the bootcamp, exclusive department-specific pitching sessions were held during which the startups put forth their ideas to the Secretaries of the government and Special Chief Secretaries, among other top officials.

A few startups have been facilitated with connections through which the solutions for pilot procurement are being explored. Principal Secretary of IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan said, “The bootcamp paved the way for over 60 startups across India to dialogue with State government officials in exploring the potential collaborations. It has also set a strong base for the social innovation policy that the State plans to launch.”

Ravi Narayan, Chief Innovation Officer, TSIC, said, “Post-Covid, the broader role a business should play in society has undergone substantial change, with the social impact element taking a centred dialogue. We at TSIC took a step to scout and rejig such 61 startups out of 96 applicants across India through mentorship and various connections. While the programme’s major notion is to mobilise stakeholders for specific support to social startups, it also paved the way to build a vibrant ecosystem of social impact in the State, inclusive of startups, NGOs, incubators, investors, mentors and the government.”

A total of 36 mentors from various incubators within and beyond the State guided the startups by dedicating three hours to each of them. The startups were given access to workshops on funding, pivoting, pitching refinement, and impact measurement. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Social Impact Bootcamp
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp