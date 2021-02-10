Government’s bootcamp grooms startups, helps 28 draw investors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 28 startups, who took part in the Social Impact Bootcamp 2020 launched by the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) of the IT Department, received 40 interests from investors to explore solutions.As part of the bootcamp, exclusive department-specific pitching sessions were held during which the startups put forth their ideas to the Secretaries of the government and Special Chief Secretaries, among other top officials.

A few startups have been facilitated with connections through which the solutions for pilot procurement are being explored. Principal Secretary of IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan said, “The bootcamp paved the way for over 60 startups across India to dialogue with State government officials in exploring the potential collaborations. It has also set a strong base for the social innovation policy that the State plans to launch.”

Ravi Narayan, Chief Innovation Officer, TSIC, said, “Post-Covid, the broader role a business should play in society has undergone substantial change, with the social impact element taking a centred dialogue. We at TSIC took a step to scout and rejig such 61 startups out of 96 applicants across India through mentorship and various connections. While the programme’s major notion is to mobilise stakeholders for specific support to social startups, it also paved the way to build a vibrant ecosystem of social impact in the State, inclusive of startups, NGOs, incubators, investors, mentors and the government.”

A total of 36 mentors from various incubators within and beyond the State guided the startups by dedicating three hours to each of them. The startups were given access to workshops on funding, pivoting, pitching refinement, and impact measurement.