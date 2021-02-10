HC fines Collector in contempt case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure with the authorities for showing apathy in dealing with public representations, Justice Challa Kodanda Ram of Telangana High Court hoped that the State administration would take suitable steps to devise an effective mechanism for monitoring complaints and fix accountability on the officers concerned in case of lapses.

While imposing a fine of `500 on the Khammam Collector RV Karnan in a contempt case, the judge made it clear that the court would not be taking a lenient view in future as was taken in the present case. Justice Kodanda Ram passed this order recently in a contempt case filed by K Venkatramaiah, a farmer, seeking to punish the Collector concerned for his deliberate negligence in flouting the orders passed by the court in December 2019.

Justice Kodanda Ram found that no action was taken except for paper-pushing that too after filing of contempt case, and this would disclose the callous manner in which the issues are being dealt by the authorities.