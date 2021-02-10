Internet kiosks to bridge digital divide in rural Telangana

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even though the Telangana government is aiming to complete its ambitious T-Fiber project, which will provide fibre optic internet infrastructure to 10 million citizens in the State, it is worried whether the rural parts will find any use of this initiative because of the existing digital divide.

As a result, the government now plans to set up Digital Telangana Kiosks in villages where a woman entrepreneur from that village, who is trained by the government, will assist the others in their queries regarding all things digital.

“We do not see any great excitement among rural citizens the day we announce this (completion of T-Fiber). It is not difficult to see why this is so. For many on the other side of the digital divide, they see no value in this,” an official said.

According to the latest Internet and Mobile Association of India’s Digital India 2019 report, internet connectivity in Telangana is only at 31 per cent, when compared to other southern States such as Kerala (54 per cent) and so on.

Officials in the IT Department have realised that it is not enough to just provide the infrastructure but also show people how it could be beneficial. “So, in every village we will set up an assistant facility. We will set up a kiosk called a Digital Telangana Kiosk,” the official said.

The woman entrepreneur, who will run the kiosk, will be provided with hardware by the IT Department for carrying out the operations. “Through the kiosk, basic digital transactions, such as any Dharani-related tasks can be taken up. It can also be used for amping up rural e-commerce solutions,” the official said.

Another official said internal discussions are being taken up regarding this and only after the completion of the T-Fiber project that this kiosk initiative will translate on the ground.