STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

NMDC records 45% more turnout in Q3 2020-21

The NMDC said in the third quarter of 2020-2021 its turnover was Rs 4,355 crore, against that of Rs 3,006 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Published: 10th February 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) recorded 45 per cent more turnover during the third quarter of 2020-21 as compared to the corresponding period last year.Despite the adversities induced by the Covid-19 pandemic, it was the best-ever quarterly performance of the public sector miner since its inception, it said in a press release issued on Tuesday. 

The NMDC said in the third quarter of 2020-2021 its turnover was Rs 4,355 crore, against that of Rs 3,006 crore in the corresponding period last year. It produced 9.60 million tonnes (MT) and sold 9.28 MT of iron ore in the third quarter of the 2020-2021 fiscal, it said. 

“We have realigned our strategy to focus on optimum utilisation of resources. The various steps undertaken to reduce costs, improve output and maximise profitability have led us to bounce back after the initial setback in Q1 due to the pandemic,” NMDC CMD Sumit Deb said.

NMDC’s Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the third quarter of 2020-21 is Rs 2,811 crore against Rs 1,647 crore during the third quarter of 2019-20. Also, the Profit After Tax (PAT) increased by 53 per cent to Rs 2,109 crore against Rs 1,376 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NMDC
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp