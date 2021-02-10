STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajanna Rajyam draft in hand, Sharmila enters Telangana

Sharmila, however, said that she would announce her future plans only after holding discussions with followers of all districts.

Y S Sharmila, daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, waves to her supporters in Hyderabad on Tuesday | S Senbagapandiyan

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister YS Sharmila, who announced her intentions to restore Rajanna Rajyam, appears set on changing the patterns in the political kaleidoscope in Telangana. Sharmila, who made a sudden political entry in Telangana on Tuesday, held her first meeting with the leaders of erstwhile Nalgonda district and elicited their opinion on the way forward for reaching her goal.

For the record, the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy’s daughter said that she was holding meetings only to get a grasp of “ground realities” and felt satisfied that the response was quite encouraging. “Those whom I met today were very enthusiastic. It is possible to restore Rajanna Rajyam in Telangana,” she said.

Sharmila, however, said that she would announce her future plans only after holding discussions with followers of all districts. During the meeting, Sharmila is quoted as having said to her followers: “You are the ones with ground-level knowledge. You know things better. Please provide feedback.”

During a brief interaction with mediapersons later, Sharmila asked whether YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s schemes like Aarogyasri, houses for the poor and fee reimbursement for students were being implemented in the State. “Are people getting Aarogyasri benefits,” she asked.

Asked about her brother’s approval for her political plans, Sharmila said: “Jagan Mohan Reddy is doing his job in AP. He is my elder brother and I hope he blesses me. I will do my work in Telangana.” 
The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi leadership, meanwhile, maintained a cryptic silence on the development. The TRS supporters, who were critical of Sharmila in the morning, removed all their social media posts by evening. 

In the morning, they found fault with Jagan’s sister for trying to “meddle” in Telangana. Some pointed out that if she had any differences with her brother, she should start a political party in AP and not in Telangana. But they quietly removed the posts later, making one wonder if the TRS was welcoming Sharmila’s entry into Telangana as it would help in dividing the anti-TRS votes further among the Opposition parties. Her entry would also give the TRS a fresh handle to resurrect the Telangana sentiment. 

Leaders of various political parties expressed diverse views on Sharmila’s plans. Some said that it would damage the prospects of the Congress and some said  it would benefit the BJP. Lower rung TRS leaders felt that there was no need for a party headed by an Andhra leader in the State as the TRS was there like a monolith. 

Some Congress leaders suspect that Sharmila’s political overtures were part of a bigger political game being played by KCR to stymie the growth of the grand old party and weaken the BJP. Many YSR followers descended on the Lotus Pond residence of Brother Anil Kumar, where the meeting was held after the news broke out that Sharmila would announce the contours of the party she intends to float. However, Jagan’s pictures were absent and it was perceived as a deliberate move as he was known more as a leader of AP rather than Telangana. Some others pointed out that it was proof that Sharmila has serious differences with him.

Though, Sharmila did not announce the launch of the party, the grapevine has it that the name of her party will be YSR Telangana Party. The name of the new party may be registered with the ECI shortly. Sharmila may undertake a padayatra in TS, once she launches the party. Asked whether she would undertake a padayatra, Sharmila replied: “Maybe”.

