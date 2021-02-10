T-Works devises easy-to-assemble crib

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government’s T-Works has come up with an easy-to-assemble crib which it has supplied to the paediatric section of the District Hospital in Sircilla. The crib, which is flat-packed, can be assembled without nuts and bolts and is easily manufactured. Officials said it has been made using the computer numerical control (CNC) routing technology, where the instructions are fed into a computer and the machine does the work of manufacturing the crib.

So far, T-Works has supplied three such cribs to the District Hospital. “It can be used as a rocking cradle or static bed. It costs `3,000,” T-Works said. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao congratulated the unit for the initiative.

In the past few months, T-Works has come up with innovative ways of producing daily-use items. The team has also come up with a DIY birdhouse made from 3D printing. It has been working on creating a communications drone — a long-endurance aircraft with a wingspan of 2,000 mm. During a test flight, the aircraft showed a sluggish response due to its big size. However, a T-Works official said it performed autonomous functions with ease. The team is working on modifying the aircraft for the next test.