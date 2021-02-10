Three die as car plunges into canal in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Tragedy struck near Warangal on Wednesday as a car with four persons travelling plunged into the SRSP canal.

The incident occurred near Kondapaka village of Parvathagiri Mandal in Warangal Rural district.

Soon after the incident, locals rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the four persons from the canal.

While the villagers could successfully rescue the car driver, three passengers drowned and their bodies were retrieved from the canal.

The deceased were identified as Sridhar, Saraswati, and Rakesh.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao visited the spot and enquired about the incident.

Speaking to Express, Parvathagiri Inspector Pulala Kishan said that the bodies have been shifted to MGM Hospital in Warangal for postmortem.