Uttam Kumar Reddy wants local bodies to get funds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday demanded the 15th Finance Commission to ensure the transfer of designated funds to local bodies and Panchayat Raj institutions without any lapse or delay. He also said the State government should not impose rules/restrictions on sarpanches.

The Nalgonda MP attended the briefing and interactive session headed by Commission Chairman NK Singh in Parliament. Uttam said the Finance Commission should ensure that adequate funds are allocated to mandals and zilla parishads. “Reckless and indiscriminate borrowing by the Telangana government will result in the State landing in a debt trap,” he said and demanded that the Commission provides its report/comments on the Kaleshwaram project.

Meanwhile, Shabbir Ali said the Commission has exposed several instances of financial irregularities of the TRS government. He said it has observed that the “huge investments made in irrigation have not resulted in commensurate returns.