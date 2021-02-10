With eye on bypoll, Telangana CM lays foundation for Rs 3000 crore lift irrigation schemes

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Ahead of the bypoll to the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly seat, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid foundation stones for eleven lift irrigation schemes including Nellikallu on Wednesday. The Chief Minister laid the foundation stones at Nellikallu village.

The estimated cost of these lift irrigation schemes is around Rs 3,000 crore. After laying the foundation, Rao went to State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy's residence, where he is holding discussions on the forthcoming bypoll.



Rao will address a public meeting in the evening in Halia village in Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly segment, 50 km from Nalgonda city. Rao also sanctioned a degree college for Halia recently keeping the elections in mind.



The Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly bypoll has been necessitated due to the sudden demise of the sitting TRS MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah.