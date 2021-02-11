35 per cent frontline workers turn up to get COVID vaccine jab in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Only 35 per cent of the targeted frontline workers in Telangana turned up for the COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday. According to the State media bulletin, of the 41,850 targeted frontline workers for Wednesday, only 14,457 got vaccinated. Meanwhile, the State reported one severe and three minor Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) on the day.

The total number of frontline workers vaccinated till Wednesday stood at 64,455, of the planned 1,75,095. This means only 37 per cent of the targeted number of frontline workers have got themselves vaccinated so far. A total of 2,57,940 persons got vaccinated against the COVID-19 in Telangana till Wednesday. The vaccination drive for frontline workers will continue on Thursday and conclude on Friday.

Tally close to 3-lakh mark

Meanwhile, Telangana recorded 157 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as it conducted 29,666 tests, of which test reports of 727 samples were awaited as on Wednesday. The State also recorded one more death and 163 more recoveries. With this, the tally rose to 2,95,988 and toll to 1,613. The total active cases stand at 1,797, of which 729 are under institutional quarantine.