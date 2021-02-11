Bank robbery foiled, two arrested

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Police arrested two persons for trying to rob a Grammen Vikas Bank in Shivampet under the Pulkal police station limits on Wednesday. According to Pulkal Sub-Inspector B Nagalakshmi, three persons from Kandi mandal headquarters tried to rob the bank.

They broke into the bank by smashing the window panes in the wee hours. They also damaged the CCTV cameras and cut the alarm cables. However, some people outside the bank heard a loud noise and informed the police. The miscreants have been identified as Narsimulu, Suresh, and Shiva. While Suresh and Narsimulu were arrested, Shiva managed to escape.