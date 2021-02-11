CI tries to end life over financial woes

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A Circle Inspector attempted to end his life by consuming pesticide at Hanamkonda on Wednesday. M Sai Ramana, 45, a CI with the Chityal police station in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, is a resident of Kanaka Durga Colony in Sammaiah Nagar under the Kakatiya University police station limits.

According to the police, Sai Ramana left his house in his car and reached Komatipally, where he consumed pesticide. A police patrol vehicle noticed the car parked on the road and found him lying unconscious inside. The police personnel immediately shifted him to a private hospital in Hanamkonda.

They also found a suicide note in the car.Speaking to Express, KU Inspector K Janardhana Reddy said the victim wrote in the suicide note that he decided to take the extreme step and end his life due to family and financial problems. A case has been registered.