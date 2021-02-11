'No time': Students want Intermediate exams in Telangana to be postponed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has tentatively scheduled the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2021 from the first week of April. But both junior lecturers and students say there is not enough time to prepare even for 70 per cent of the syllabus.

Besides, unlike in the case of the SSC Class X exams, the Board has not yet decided to make the question papers easier this year and is unlikely to do so, according to the officials. In fact, it has not released the calendar for the exams yet.

Thursday is the last day for first- and second-year regular students, failed candidates and attendance-exempted private candidates to pay the fee for the IPE, the Board said. Considering the lack of access to online classes, it has decided to increase the choice of questions for relevant sections.

"Even if the IPE have more choice, I will still have to prepare for EAMCET and I don't have enough time for this. I may have to opt for long-term coaching to get a good EAMCET rank," a student said.

Meanwhile, Madhusudhan Reddy, from the Telangana Government Junior Colleges Lecturers' Association, has requested the Board to allow teachers to teach for least 100 working days. "I have also requested Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy to allow teachers to teach for least 100 working days because the Intermediate exams are not easy. We expect the Board to postpone the exams, but even if these are pushed to May, we have less than 80 working days," he said.