Once all powerful, village revenue officers in Telangana now carry files and fetch tea for superiors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Village Revenue Officers (VROs), who have not been allotted to any departments till date, have turned into messengers doing sundry jobs for their superiors. They are seen carrying bundles of files and are being asked to fetch tea and refreshments for staff at Tahsildar offices in some mandals.

The State government abolished the VRO system five months ago but glossed over the fact that it would have to allot the VROs to other departments. As they are without posts, they are being used for menial works.

On Wednesday, VROs were seen carrying files from the Tahsildar office to Revenue Divisional Officer and Collectorate in K Samudram mandal in Mahabubabad. "It is objectionable to entrust menial jobs to VROs. They are working from morning to late at night everyday," said Telangana Village Revenue Officers Welfare Association president Garike Upendra Rao and general secretary H Sudhakar Rao.

They demanded that the government take action against officials who were entrusting menial jobs to VROs. Senior officials should not insult VROs, they asserted.