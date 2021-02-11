Polls for two graduates' constituencies of Telangana legislative council to be held on March 14

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Elections for the two graduates' constituencies of the Telangana State Legislative Council will be held on March 14. The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the polls on Thursday. The election notification will be issued on February 16.

The term of BJP MLC N Ramachandra Rao from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and the term of TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda will be completed on March 29.

There are around five lakh voters in each constituency.

The last date for filing of nominations is February 23 and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on the following day. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 26. Polling will be held on March 14 from 8 am to 4 pm and counting of votes will be held on March 17.

The TRS has already decided to field the sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda segment. The BJP is likely to field N Ramachandra Rao again from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad segment.