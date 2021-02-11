Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao terms BJP, Congress leaders as 'dogs and vultures'

Express News Service

HYDERABAD/NALGONDA: Targeting the Congress and the BJP leaders, Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday went off the tangent, calling them 'dogs' and 'vultures' at a public meeting in Halia in Nalgonda district, where a byelection for Nagarjunasagar Assembly seat is due.

The trigger came from a handful of BJP workers who began raising slogans against the government as soon as the Chief Minister started speaking. He suddenly lost his composure and warned them that he would trample upon them mercilessly if they continued creating trouble.

While asking the police personnel to remove the agitating workers, he described them as dogs which have the habit of barking without any valid reason. Only recently, Rao drew flak from several quarters when he flew into a rage at the TRS leaders at the party's State executive committee meeting and used highly objectionable words against them, and in the process was said to have pointed out that he attached no more importance to the chief minister's position than he would to a slipper on his left foot.

Referring to the BJP leaders, he called them beggars who did not know when to go for begging as they are new (kottha bitchagallu podderugaru) and that they should be wary of what they are saying or would face consequences (vollu daggarapettukuni vyavaharinchali). During the course of the meeting, Rao also enumerated various welfare and developmental schemes of the TRS government.

While explaining the Rythu Bandhu scheme, he said that during the Congress regime, farmers faced several problems, including corruption by the VROs. "We are implementing Rythu Bandhu. But, the Congress men are like Rythu Raabandulu (vultures which feed on farmers)," he said.

Without naming TPCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, he came down hard on the Congress leader for taking up the "Polam Baata" programme. "Polam bata nee bonda baata," Rao heckled at Bhatti.

The erstwhile Congress regime has in fact come to be known as "Dopidi Rajyam and Dongala Rajyam", Rao alleged.

During the public meeting, the Chief Minister also showered sops on Nalgonda district to please the people ahead of Nagarjunasagar bypoll after laying foundation stone for 11 lift irrigation schemes at Nellikallu village entailing an expenditure of Rs 3,000 crore.

He also announced two more lift irrigation schemes."All these schemes will be completed in next one or one-and-a-half years time. If they are not completed, the TRS will not seek votes again in the next general elections," Rao declared.

He also announced sanction of Rs 186 crore for 844 gram panchayats, eight municipalities and mandals. Each village panchayat would get Rs 20 lakh, each mandal would get Rs 30 lakh and six out of eight municipalities would get Rs 1 crore each. But, he sanctioned Rs 5 crore to Miryalaguda municipality and Rs 10 crore to Nalgonda municipality.

As there was not enough water in the Krishna river, Rao said that the Godavari water from Palair in Khammam district would be diverted to Pedda Devulapalli in Nalgonda district so that all the upland areas, which would get 13 lift irrigation schemes shortly, would get plenty of water. The proposed lift irrigation schemes would not face any water problem either, Rao added.