Congress will always stand by farmers, says Bhatti

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Stating that Telangana farmers will finally be able to heave a sigh of relief after “the Congress party returns to power in the 2023 Assembly elections”, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asserted that the grand-old party will continue its fight to resolve the problems being faced by ryots.

He made this statement while taking part in an interaction programme with farmers, at Anthargaon in Ramagundam mandal on Thursday. Referring to Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao’s speech at Halia in Nalgonda district on Wednesday, during which he called Opposition party leaders ‘dogs’ and ‘vultures’, Bhatti Vikramarka said that one cannot expect more from the pink party supremo, who came to power in the State by making false promises and cheating the citizens.

“Now, by keeping in mind that the Nagarjunasagar bypoll is right around the corner, KCR has returned to make more fake promises,” the Congress leader said. He further stated that most Lift Irrigation Schemes (LIS) in Telangana, which the TRS chief takes credit for, were in fact initiated by the previous Congress governments.