EAMCET 2021 in Telangana from July 5-9

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has issued the schedule for Common Entrance Tests (CET) for admissions into various higher education programmes.

As per the schedule, Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) will take place from July 5 to July 9, 2021.

The exam will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of TSCHE. JNTUH Rector A Govardhan has been appointed as convener of EAMCET this year.

Postgraduate (PG) entrance exams like Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) conducted by JNTUH will be held on July 1, 2021. The PG Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) will be held from June 20, 2021, by Osmania University, TSCHE said.

TSCHE, however, is yet to announce the dates for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance, Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET), Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) and Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET). The Council said that it will announce the dates for these exams later.