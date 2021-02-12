STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

EAMCET 2021 in Telangana from July 5-9

The exam will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of TSCHE. JNTUH Rector A Govardhan has been appointed as convener of EAMCET this year.

Published: 12th February 2021 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Students were thermal screened before attending EAMCET exam in Telangana

Students being thermal screened before attending EAMCET exam in Telangana last year (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has issued the schedule for Common Entrance Tests (CET) for admissions into various higher education programmes.

As per the schedule, Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) will take place from July 5 to July 9, 2021.   

The exam will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of TSCHE. JNTUH Rector A Govardhan has been appointed as convener of EAMCET this year.

Postgraduate (PG) entrance exams like Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) conducted by JNTUH will be held on July 1, 2021. The PG Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) will be held from June 20, 2021, by Osmania University, TSCHE said.

TSCHE, however, is yet to announce the dates for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance, Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET), Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) and Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET). The Council said that it will announce the dates for these exams later.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana EAMCET
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp