One psychiatrist’s post sanctioned for each Telangana district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Health Department, under the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP), has sanctioned one psychiatrist post to all 33 districts in the State. According to the proceedings of the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare and Mission Director (NHM) of Telangana, the recruitment for this position will be on a contract basis.

The State government has also sanctioned varying number of posts for staff nurses for all districts under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS), based on a gap analysis report.

Apart from this, the Department also sanctioned the post of physiotherapist and physician for some of the districts, depending on the need, under the National Programme for Palliative Care (NPPC). These posts are also to be on contract basis.