Only 24% of targeted Telangana frontline staff go for vaccine

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The poor turnout of frontline workers in Telangana for the Covid-19 vaccination drive continued on Thursday as just 12,294 of the targeted 50,766 frontline workers (24 per cent), turned up for taking the jab. The vaccination drive on Thursday was conducted in 383 sessions across 32 districts.

The cumulative number of frontline workers who got vaccinated till Thursday in the State stood at 76,749, which is just 34 per cent of the planned 2,25,861 figure. The vaccination drive for frontline workers will conclude on Friday.

A total of 2,70,234 persons have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Telangana, including healthcare and frontline workers. Telangana did not figure in the list released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the top 10 States with the highest percentage of healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid-19. Bihar topped with 79.4 per cent.

No Covid-19 deaths on Wed

Telangana was the only South Indian state and one among the 13 States in the country to not have recorded a single Covid-19 death on Wednesday, a first in nine months. Telangana recorded 146 new Covid-19 cases, as the State conducted 29,755 tests, of which test reports of 640 samples are yet to be received as on Thursday morning. The State also recorded 118 more recoveries. The State’s tally stands at 2,96,134, toll at 1,613 and total active cases stand at 1,825 of which 765 are under home or institutional quarantine.