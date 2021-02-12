Somesh directs officials to hold land surveys in five Nalgonda villages

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao assured that land-related issues in Nalgonda would be solved during a public meeting in Halia, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed the officials concerned to conduct a survey with regard to 3,495 acres in the district.

The Chief Secretary held a meeting with Revenue officials at BRKR Bhavan on Thursday. During the meeting, it was decided that the District Collector should immediately undertake enjoyment survey in respect of land pertaining to 3,495 acres of five villages — Nellikal, Chintalapalem, Tunikinootala, Jammanna Kota, and Yellapuram (Sunkishala thanda) villages of Thirumalagiri Sagar mandal – in Nalgonda district.

The draft list of enjoyment survey will be published in the villages for objections, if any. Thereafter, pattas and pattadar passbooks will be issued to the eligible landholders. It was decided that the entire exercise will be completed within a week. This will benefit about 1,700 poor farmers and it will enable them to get pattadar passbooks over their landholdings. This would also entitle them to get benefits under the Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima schemes.