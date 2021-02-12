TS wants Rama Rajyam, not Rajanna Rajyam: Arvind

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a dig at YS Sharmila, BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind said that the people of Telangana were aspiring for “Rama Rajyam” and not “Rajanna Rajyam.” He said that the Aarogyasri zamana had ended and that it was now time for Ayushman Bharat. He also said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would be dethroned for his “anti-Hindu” stance.

Addressing the media in Delhi, Arvind criticized the Chief Minister over his remarks in the Halia meeting. “KCR is Owaisi’s lapdog and he calls women dogs. KCR claiming that he will stand by his words is the joke of the decade. He is so arrogant and indecent that he addressed an office attendant disrespectfully,” he said. Further, he appealed to his party cadre to stage protests against the Chief Minister’s remarks.