Centre gives nod for RRR in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central government has given its nod for the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project in Hyderabad. Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari conveyed this to TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao when the latter, along with other TRS MPs, made a representation to him in Delhi on Friday. Gadkari also said that the Centre has sanctioned a four-lane road between Khammam and Kodad.

Speaking to Express over phone from the national capital city, Nageswara Rao said: “We have Benguluru, Vijayawada, Mumbai and Nagpur highways. The proposed RRR will ease traffic on these national highways as the traffic will be diverted to the RRR.”He said that the Central government would shortly send a letter to the State government over sanctioning of Regional Ring Road.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi MPs have been making representations to the Central government seeking permission for Regional Ring Road for the last several years. As per the plan, the RRR would connect Sangareddy, Gajwel, Choutuppal, Mal, Kadthal, Shadnagar, Chevella and Kandi. The length of the RRR will be 338 km while the width will be 500 feet. The Centre would bear the cost of the project. It may be recalled that the Centre gave in-principle approval to RRR in 2018, but later made no further announcements on the project. The RRR is likely to cost around Rs 12,000 crore.