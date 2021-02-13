Centres of learning or shaming?

Mayank Tiwari By

HYDERABAD: The principal walks into the classroom with his assistant, interrupting an ongoing class. The teacher pauses the lesson and all students stand up to greet the principal in chorus: ‘Good morning, Sir’. There is pin-drop silence as he quickly scans the classroom in search of students who have not paid their fees. Some are nervous, a few exchange worrisome glances. The assistant reads out a list of fee defaulters and the principal says sternly: “If you can’t pay the fee, don’t come to school. Go back home and return only with the fee.”

Soon after this, Preeti (name changed), a 15-year-old Class X student, ends her life at home in Hyderabad on Thursday. Reason: the principal had pulled her up and insulted her for not paying the fee on time. There are 2,43,531 Class X students enrolled in several private schools across TS, of which, according to school managements, only 60-70 per cent have been paying the fee on time. They are not just being harassed after the schools reopened, but also being humiliated and shamed.

During the lockdown, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had written to the State Education Department to ensure that no child is subjected to any kind of harassment by school authorities with regard to the payment of fee. Despite this, the schools have been blatantly violating the GO 46 and getting after parents and students.

“The teacher starts the online class only after listing those students who have not paid the fee. They have asked my UKG kid to pay the fee or else his online class would be discontinued,” a parent, whose child studies at the St Helens Pre-Primary School, told Express.

Another child from the same school was given the termination certificate (TC). “Because we delayed the payment and refused to pay the admission fee, our child was given the TC. Why should I pay the full fee for only 30 minutes of online classes? Also, why the admission fee when our child is already in the same school?” the parent asked. The logic that the school management gave him was: he had admitted his ward into LKG and now is supposed to admit him into UKG by paying Rs 25,000.

Junior colleges too have been demanding extra fees. After the conventional classes began, many have started to ask parents to pay extra for virtual classes. “We have to pay Rs 4,500 extra, apart from the regular fee of Rs 45,000. This basic fee has not been reduced despite GO 46,” a parent, whose child studies at Sri Gayatri Junior College’s RK Puram branch, said. The School Education Department could not be reached.

Many parents told Express that the attitude of schools and junior colleges has changed ever since they reopened after 10 months, on Feb 1. In their defence, pvt schools have said they have to hire more sanitation staff and pay full salaries to teachers.