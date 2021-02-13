STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: 151 new cases in Telangana, recoveries reach 2,93,033

As many as 1,781 patients are under treatment and27,259 samples were tested on Friday.

Published: 13th February 2021 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 151 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total caseload to over 2.96 lakh even as the toll due to the infection remained 1614.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 31, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri with 13 and 11 respectively, a government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 pm on February 12.

The total number of cases stood at 2,96,428 while recoveries were 2,93,033.

Cumulatively, over 82.69 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.22 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.85 per cent, while it was 97.3 per cent in the country.

