Delay in AIIMS facility: Uttam Kumar Reddy blames Centre

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Friday, demanded that the Centre should complete establishment of AIIMS at Bibinagar on a war footing.The MP, participating in a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the status of AIMS across the country during the question hour, drew the attention of the government to the tardy progress in completing the project. Though the project was sanctioned in 2018, it is yet to be completed. He said, only a few out patients were being treated at the proposed AIIMS.
