STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Governor going all out to leave her mark in Telangana

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan seems determined to prove that being a Governor does not mean one has to remain confined to ceremonial duties.

Published: 13th February 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan releases her coffee-table book, Moving Forward with Memories of Maiden Year, at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan releases her coffee-table book, Moving Forward with Memories of Maiden Year, at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan seems determined to prove that being a Governor does not mean one has to remain confined to ceremonial duties. Unlike her predecessors, Tamilisai has been actively commenting on the State’s affairs in various matters, interacting directly with citizens through Twitter and making suggestions to the State government on various issues, including the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic as she had earlier served as a medical doctor. On Friday, the Governor released a coffee-table book, which runs into hundreds of pages, on the various initiatives taken up by her and the activities she participated in, during the first year of her tenure.

From criticising the Telangana government for its low testing in the initial phases of the pandemic and summoning the Chief Secretary and Health Secretary for a meeting on the matter, to taking the initiative to find out various issues bogging the State-run universities as their Chancellor, Tamilisai has had her run-ins with the Telangana government.

‘State govt was hesitant to accept my suggestions’

Speaking to reporters on Friday, she confessed that the Telangana government, during the initial phase of her tenure, had a “hesitation” in accepting the suggestions made by her.However, Telangana did not witness any ugly spats between the Centre-appointed Governor and the State government, like in Maharashtra or Kerala. She attributed this to her ability as a good communicator, which forced the government to start responding positively to her recommendations. She also said that she is doing her best to act as a bridge between the Central and State governments and between the people and the Telangana government.

She further said that her relationship with the Chief Minister is issue-based. She gave various examples of her initiatives, including writing a letter to the State government with 15 points to contain the pandemic, asking it to utilise her medical experience in controlling the virus, suggesting the CM to start pay-and-use wards in government hospitals and writing to the government on the immediate need for hiring vice-chancellors for State varsities.

Programme for improving tribals’ nutrition levels

Meanwhile, Tamilisai announced that she will soon visit some remote tribal areas to interact with the populace and understand their problems. She pointed out the issues of poor nutrition status and lack of healthcare awareness among the tribals. The Governor further said that she would start a nutrition programme in one of the tribal areas, which will be on the lines with the ‘Annam canteen’ she started to provide breakfast to students of the Government High School near Raj Bhavan. She also said that for distribution of commodities in the remote areas, she will buy electric scooters from her discretionary fund.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp