Justice league

By Express News Service

HC allows TS to amend Employment Order

Paving way for Telangana government to make an amendment to the Telangana Public Employment (organisation of local cadres and regulation of direct recruitment) Order, 2018, the High Court has modified its order passed on February 5, 2019, to the extent that it shall not preclude the State from seeking amendment of the Order 2018 and for the Union of India to process such an amendment. A division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy had recently modified the said order while dealing with the petition filed by Telangana State Government Teachers Association seeking to suspend operation of some paragraphs of the Presidential Order dated August 29, 2018, issued by the Centre and the consequential GO 124 issued by the Telangana on August 30, 2018. Advocate General BS Prasad submitted that similar issue with regard to integration of services of teachers of the government and local bodies came for consideration before the court wherein the latter allowed the petitions. Aggrieved with the same, the government filed special leave petition before the Supreme Court and the latter stayed the impugned order until further orders. The bench posted the matter to July 2 for hearing.



Don’t take coercive steps against YSRC MP: HC

The Telangana High Court on Friday made it clear that its interim order directing the bank authorities concerned not to take any coercive steps against petitioners Ind-Barath Thermal Power Limited, Narsapuram YSRC MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, his wife Rama Devi and others, will not come in the way of the CBI in the bank fraud case against against them. A division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in batch petitions filed by Ind Bharath company, the MP and his family members, seeking directions to the authorities concerned to forbear from taking civil / criminal proceedings against them on the basis of a report from the forensic audit that their bank accounts were declared as fraud in terms of the RBI circular dated July 1, 2016. After hearing the case, the bench said that its earlier interim orders passed in other cases will be applicable in the present case, and posted the batch petitions to July 16 for hearing.



Notices to TS, SEC as PIL seeks polls to civic bodies

The Telangana High Court has issued notices to the State government and State Election Commission for filing counter affidavit in the PIL complaining that the authorities concerned have not initiated the process to conduct elections to Warangal and Khammam Municipal Corporations and some municipalities in the State, before expiry of the term of existing bodies. A division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order on Thursday in the PIL filed by M Dharma Rao, BJP leader from Warangal, seeking directions to the State government and SEC to forthwith initiate steps for conducting elections to the municipal corporations of Warangal and Khammam and the municipalities of Nakrekal in Nalgonda district, Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar, Kothur in Rangareddy, Achampet in Nagarkurnool, Zaheerabad in Sangareddy, and Siddipet in Siddipet. Replying to a query from the bench, Advocate General BS Prasad said that certain process of delimitation was taking place in respect of said municipal corporations and municipalities and as a result the election process got delayed.

He sought some time for filing a counter affidavit in the present case. The bench then granted two weeks time to the State government for filing counter affidavit on the issue and posted the matter to March 25 for further hearing.