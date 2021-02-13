Opposition scared to fight TRS face-to-face, taunts  KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA/ HYDERABAD: Stating that TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao became the Chief Minister of Telangana by working round-the-clock for citizens, party working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao took a jibe at the leaders of the Opposition parties mentioning that they do not have the courage to fight the ruling party face-to-face.He was speaking after launching the TRS’ membership drive in Sircilla town on Friday.

“Telangana received Statehood as a result of the efforts by K Chandrasekhar Rao. Without his hard work, you (Congress and BJP leaders) would not have been able to even constitute a new unit [in the State]. Your legislators, in the then Andhra Pradesh Assembly, did not even resign from their posts seeking a separate Telangana, while all pink party MLAs were at the forefront of the battle,” Rama Rao said.

Minister KT Rama Rao lays a foundation stone during his visit to Rajanna-Sircilla district on Friday

Referring to the remarks being made by Opposition leaders against KCR, the TRS second-in-command said: “We are behaving with utmost patience; but, please don’t cross the limits. You should respect KCR considering his age and the fact that he is the Chief Minister of the State.”Elaborating on various welfare schemes being implemented by the government in the State, the Minister said that both Sircilla and Vemulawada are important for him.Later in the day, the Minister took part in various developmental programmes in his Assembly constituency.

TRS launches membership drive across State

The TRS launched its membership drive across the State on Friday. The party leadership is contemplating to enrol over 60 lakh members this time. The enrolment will continue till February 28. While general membership costs Rs 30, active membership will cost Rs 100 (Rs 50 for SCs and STs). The TRS is also providing insurance for lifetime to all its members.

“We are spending Rs 16 crore to Rs 18 crore on insurance premium. We will provide identity cards to all the members,” Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said in Mahabubabad. “Currently there are 69,000 members in Wanaparthy Assembly segment. This time, we will enrol 70,000 new members,” Agriculture Minster Niranjan Reddy said. In Karimnagar, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar took part in the membership drive.