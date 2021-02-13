STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Popular choice! Jana will contest in Nagarjunasagar bypoll

The senior leader said he was contesting the byelection to question the TRS government on its countless failures in serving people who had elected the party to power.

Published: 13th February 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

K Jana Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former minister K Jana Reddy, on Friday, announced that he would contest the ensuing by-election to Nagarjunasagar Assembly seat as a Congress nominee. “My party has asked me to contest and I have obliged, though I have no interest in being an MLA once again,” Jana Reddy said at a news conference here.The senior leader said he was contesting the byelection to question the TRS government on its countless failures in serving people who had elected the party to power.

“KCR is known for making promises and forgetting about them later,” he said and pointed out that after promising land for SCs, the CM did not distribute even 10,000 acres to them. Similarly, KCR had said he would not seek votes if he cannot complete Mission Bhagiratha but my village is yet to get the benefit of the scheme,” he said.

