Residents of Bidar village heap praise on Telangana schemes as Harish stops by

Published: 13th February 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 09:15 AM

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who was travelling to Narayankhed Assembly constituency, stopped for a while at Jambigi village, a tribal hamlet in Bidar district of Karnataka, and interacted with a few locals. During his interaction, residents told Harish that their State government provides only Rs 500 as monthly pension to widows and the elderly. They said they didn’t have schemes like Rythu Bandhu, KCR Kits or Shaadi Mubarak.

The Minister was en route Karasguthi village in Narayankhed constituency to inaugurate a tribal girls hostel, when he noticed women collecting water from an open sump and washing clothes by the roadside at Jambigi village. He stopped his convoy and spoke with them for a while. 

When he enquired if they had any idea about the schemes being implemented by the TRS government, the Jambigi women said: “Sir, we have relatives living in Narayankhed. They have told us a lot about the schemes of the Telangana government. We know that they receive Rs 2,016.”

Pointing out that the Karnataka government does not give even a single penny to women during the time of delivery or when girls get married, the residents of Jambigi told Harish that, unlike in Telangana, the electricity they receive is of poor quality, as a result of which it would take them at least 10 days to irrigate two acres of farmland.

When the Finance Minister asked if they receive water at their doorstep, the women told him that they have to walk at least one km to fetch drinking water. 

Afterwards, the Minister left for Karasguthi as scheduled. Inaugurating the tribal girls hostel, he pointed out that no government, in the past 70 years, had constructed residential schools exclusively for tribals. The event was also attended by Narayankhed MLA M Bhupal Reddy.

