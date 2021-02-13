STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Tribals offer prayers at Nagoba temple

As it is one of the most important festivals of Gonds in the erstwhile district, scores of people belonging to the tribe reached the temple on Friday and offered special prayers to the serpent god.

Published: 13th February 2021 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Scores of tribals thronged the Keslapur Nagoba temple in Indervelli mandal of Adilabad district on Friday which marked the first day of the annual Nagoba Jatara. Considered the second largest tribal festival in the State, the Jatara is  an important annual religious affair for the Adivasis. 

As it is one of the most important festivals of Gonds in the erstwhile district, scores of people belonging to the tribe reached the temple on Friday and offered special prayers to the serpent god. Asifabad MLA Athram Sakku, Adilabad Collector Sikta Patnaik, Utnoor ITDA Project Officer Bavesh Mishra and District Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishnu S Warrier, along with hundreds of devotees, offered prayers at the temple. 

After the commencement of the celebrations, members of the Mesram clan conducted Bheting, during which they introduced their new daughters-in-law to the serpent god and the village elders, after which the women would be declared Mesrams.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagoba temple
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp