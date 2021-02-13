STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS, MIM backing each other: G Kishan Reddy

Speaking to media persons at Delhi, the BJP leader said that his contention that vote for TRS meant vote for MIM stood vindicated in the election.

Published: 13th February 2021 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, on Friday, said that the political bankruptcy of TRS became unmasked after it took the help of the AIMIM for election of its candidates for the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Even in the GHMC elections, the two parties had a clear understanding. "They had fielded weak candidates where the other party candidate was supposed to win. Both the Owaisi and KCR families eat biryani from the same plate," he said. 

He said no development took place in Hyderabad under TRS leadership in the GHMC and if the Old City was backward, it was because of the MIM. Because of the lopsided policies, the GHMC is now in debts, Kishan Reddy said.

