15 per cent healthcare workers give Covid booster shot a miss in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Nealy 556 of the targeted 3,752 healthcare workers (HCWs) in Telangana — almost 15 per cent -— gave the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine a miss on Saturday.

The second Covishield dose has to be administered to nearly 1,09,161 government HCWs in the next four days.

Meanwhile, in light of the recent recommendations by the WHO, doctors note that more immunogenicity studies must be done in India.

​“New studies show that Covishield offers best protection after eight weeks, however whether four weeks or eight weeks is better will be known after at least a year of research,” said Dr Srinivas Gundagani, a senior resident at NIMS.